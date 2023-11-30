BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU won their final 14 games in 2022, including a national championship win over NDSU. This year, the Jackrabbits are 11-0 entering the FCS Playoffs, where they’ll put their 25 game win streak up against Mercer.

SDSU was named the top seed in the FCS Playoffs, granting the Jackrabbits a first round bye.

“After Wednesday’s practice we let the guys go home. They had Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and then they were back on Sunday, but we didn’t practice,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “We went on Monday and gained another day. Last week was really spent on trying to get better at the things that we really haven’t been the most effective or efficient at.”

Now, the Jackrabbits are ready for their second round matchup against an unfamiliar opponent, Mercer.

“I think it’s fun to play a team that you haven’t played thus far. There’s no familiarity with them and so I think there’s an excitement watching that and seeing how we’ll size up against somebody from across the country,” Rogers said.

The Bears defense allows 22.5 points and 326 yards per game, which is second best in the Southern Conference.

“They’ve got skill at every level. Their safety is up for the Buck Buchanan, one of their defensive ends is really good,” Rogers said. “We’re going to need to make sure we’re focused on how we can be at our best.”

SDSU enters Saturday’s matchup as the favorites, but coach Rogers is making sure his team has their focus in the right place.

“This team will be on edge because we know that Mercer is going to come in with a chip on their shoulder to give it their best shot,” Rogers said. “We need to give it ours as well and give it the most attention, because it’s the only game that matters right now.”

SDSU and Mercer will cross paths on Saturday at 1 p.m. You can follow the action in our live blog on KELOLAND.com.