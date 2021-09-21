SDSU prepares for Indiana State’s ‘unique’ defense

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Football is coming off its bye week and opens up Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday at Indiana State.

The Jacks have looked the part of a national title contender in their first two outings, beating Colorado State by 19 on the road, and then rolling past Division 2 Lindenwood, 52-7 on September 11th.

Now SDSU will prepare for an Indiana State team that’s coming off a last second win over Eastern Kentucky this past week. The Sycamores have started the year 2-1, with their lone loss coming to Big Ten foe Northwestern.

On the defensive side of ball, Indiana State is giving up 22 points per game. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says they present unique challenges based on how they lineup.

“Defensively I’m very impressed with their defensive line. I think they’re really good. I’m somewhat intrigued by how they approach defense. For the most part, you go 11 personnel they go three-man front. You go 12 personnel, they go four-man front. So it’s kind of unique. But people do it with nickel packages so why not do it with your front. Looking forward to competing against them,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU plays at Indiana State this Saturday and a reminder we will be broadcasting that matchup on MyU-TV and the CW of the Black Hills. Kickoff is set for noon central and 11 a.m. mountain time.