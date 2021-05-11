SDSU prepares for first ever meeting with Sam Houston State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State and Sam Houston State will play for the FCS National Championship on Sunday.

SDSU rolled into the final with a 30 point win over Delaware, while Sam Houston State erased a 21 point halftime deficit for the come from behind win over James Madison. The Bearkats also ended NDSU’s quest for 4 titles in a row with a 24-20 win over the Bison in the quarterfinals. Both program’s are looking for their first FCS national titles, and Sunday’s championship will be the first ever meeting between the two.

“Their players are very good. Their quarterback is excellent. Their skill on offense is excellent, their lines are very good. Their defense, if you say where have they improved the most from the Sam Houston’s I’ve watched in the past, I think it’s their total defense especially their defensive line,” Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and Sam Houston State play Sunday at 1:00 for the FCS National Championship.