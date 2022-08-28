BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This past June, South Dakota’s Board of Regents unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for the state’s six public universities.

Starting on September 10, football fans will be able to purchase beers and seltzers at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for the Jackrabbit football home-opener.

“Having that opportunity to continue, and to be able to sit in a general admission seat and a season ticket holder to be able to purchase a beverage and enjoy the game, I think it just adds to the experience,” SDSU director of athletics Justin Sell said.

Sell says the focus is primarily on Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium right now, but there are plans to sell alcohol in other venues, too.

“We’ve obviously had a couple major concerts. We’ve had it before. It’s been in our venues. We’re used to dealing with it, but I think the tailgating actually will get better.

There will be I.D. wristband stations in tailgating areas and the stadium. Alcohol will be sold in areas separate from the concessions, which is required per the Board of Regents policy.

Michael Garofalo, an SDSU Students’ Association senator, was involved in the push for the new policy.

“We thought, it’s kind of overdue,” he said. “It would be a good revenue generator for the university. And it would just, you know, help to both increase the positive atmosphere in the stadium while also mitigating the risk of off-campus drinking, and so that’s where a lot of the conversation kept going.”

And now that it’s a reality, Garofalo and many others are looking forward to the first home game.

“Both alcohol sales and student tailgating being brought back, it’s just really about creating a better gameday experience for the students. That’s what we focused on in student government. That’s what the student section leaders wanted, and I think this fall we’ll see that really pay off at SDSU,” he said.

Alcohol Sales and Tailgating Guidelines for SDSU Football Games