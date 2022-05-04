BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota State softball team currently sits atop the Summit League standings and lead the conference with a team low era of 2.02.. in big part thanks to their second year ace.

South Dakota State sophomore pitcher Tori Kneische.

“She’s a power pitcher. Curve, screw, rise, that’s really her M.O. She throws with velocity so when she’s on and her rise ball is jumping, she’s hard to hit,” SDSU head coach Krista Wood said of the pitcher.

The Junior currently has a record of 15-5, an era of 1.63 and has struck out nearly 47 percent of the batters she’s faced this season, making playing defense behind her rather simple.

“Honestly, like, it’s kind of chill. I know that she’s going to give us her all and she’s going to field her position too and that she trusts us so when she trusts us, it’s really easy to play behind her,” SDSU sophomore infielder Cylie Halverson said.

Last week Kniesche would take her mound dominance to another level. On Thursday against St. Thomas she would throw a no hit shutout with 13 strikeouts. But the next day, she was even better.

“When I looked up and saw all the K’s on the party deck I was like okay so I think this is going to surpass her 13 strikeouts yesterday,” Halvorson said.

And she would. Finishing with another complete game shutout coming just a single walk away from a perfect game, while finishing with 20 strikeouts, breaking her own school record.

“I was just really in the zone and I knew the offense would have my back so I was pitching freely and was able to do my stuff and was doing the best I could for them,” Tori Kniesche said of her record setting performance.

“It was really exciting because it’s like she’s so selfless that all her teammates have no problem celebrating her and it’s awesome,” Wood said.

The Jackrabbits will be back in action Friday at home against North Dakota.