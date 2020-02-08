SDSU pins West Virginia 29-15

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – South Dakota State wrestlers reeled off three consecutive pins in the middle weights, propelling the Jackrabbits to a 29-15 victory over West Virginia in Big 12 Conference dual action Friday night at the WVU Coliseum.

The Jackrabbits improved to 9-5 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 duals as they won for the eighth time in their last 10 outings. West Virginia dropped to 3-9 overall and 0-4 in league competition.

Leading 6-3 through three matches, SDSU took control of the dual in the 149-pound bout as ninth-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer began the pinning streak with a first-period fall against the Mountaineers’ Seth Hogue. After giving up an early takedown, Pohlmeyer countered with a reversal and four-point near-fall before getting another turn to put Hogue’s shoulders to the mat in 2 minutes and 8 seconds.

Peyton Smith had a flair for the dramatic in pushing the Jackrabbits’ lead to 18-3 heading into intermission. The sophomore 157-pounder trailed West Virginia’s Alex Hornfeck, 3-2, late in the match before coming up with the go-ahead takedown with about 10 seconds remaining and then snapping Hornfeck over to his back for a pin with a single second remaining.

Out of the intermission, Tanner Cook continued his pinning prowess as he posted a second-period fall against 25th-ranked Nick Kiussis. It was Cook’s 12th pin of the season – and seventh in dual competition – as he improved to 14-3 overall.

Also picking up a bonus-point victory for the Jackrabbits was 16th-ranked Zach Carlson in the 184-pound matchup. Carlson held a 2-0 lead through one period against Hunter DeLong, but pulled away for an 18-3 technical fall in the final two periods with a reversal, two takedowns and a pair of four-point near-falls.

Danny Vega, ranked 24th at 125 pounds, opened the dual with a 15-10 decision over Joey Thomas, while Zach Price followed with a 6-4 decision against Lucas Seibert at 133 pounds.

West Virginia got on the board in the 141-pound matchup as Caleb Rea outlasted the Jackrabbits’ Clay Carlson, 2-1, in a match decided in an overtime tiebreaker. Rea managed to escape midway through first half of the tiebreaker, then kept Carlson from escaping in the latter half.

The Mountaineers also received victories by decision from 174-pounder Scott Joll and Sean Mullican at heavyweight. Second-ranked Noah Adams was awarded a win by forfeit at 197 pounds as the Jackrabbits’ Tanner Sloan, who is ranked 18th in the weight class, was held out of Friday’s match after suffering an injury last week in a dual at Oklahoma State.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out their final dual road trip of the season by wrestling Sunday afternoon at Ohio. Start time is set for 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central) at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio.

NOTES

SDSU remained undefeated against West Virginia in dual competition, improving to 5-0 since the squads’ first meeting during the 2015-16 season

The Jackrabbits upped their dual record against Big 12 opponents to 29-12 since joining the conference at the start of the 2015-16 season

Pohlmeyer recorded his second consecutive pin in improving to 15-4 overall and 8-2 in duals

Zach Carlson upped his season record to 19-5 overall and a team-leading 11-3 mark in duals

The Jackrabbits entered the weekend 21st in the dual rankings by WIN Magazine and 25th in Intermat’s dual rankings

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 29, WEST VIRGINIA 15

125: #24 Danny Vega (SDSU) dec. Joey Thomas (WVU), 15-10

133: Zach Price (SDSU) dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 6-4

141: Caleb Rea (WVU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 2-1 [TB-1]

149: #9 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) def. Seth Hogue (WVU), by fall 2:08

157: Peyton Smith (SDSU) def. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), by fall 6:59

165: Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. #25 Nick Kiussis (WVU), by fall 4:25

174: Scott Joll (WVU) dec. Cade King (SDSU), 8-3

184: #16 Zach Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Hunter DeLong (WVU), 18-3 [7:00]

197: #2 Noah Adams (WVU) won by forfeit

285: Sean Mullican (WVU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 5-2

-GoJacks.com-