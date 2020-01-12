SDSU outlasts Wyoming, 17-16

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State and Wyoming each won five matches, but it was Danny Vega’s technical fall in the opening bout of the wrestling dual that proved to be the difference in a 17-16 Jackrabbit victory Sunday afternoon at Frost Arena.

With their fifth consecutive win, the Jackrabbits improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference duals. Wyoming, which received votes in the latest coaches’ poll, dropped to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.

A junior from Tucson, Arizona, Vega scored the first eight points of his 125-pound match against Jacob Svihal on a takedown, two-point near-fall and four-point near-fall. He wound up with an 18-3 technical fall midway through the second period after tallying an escape, takedown and another four-point near-fall.

After seventh-ranked Montorie Bridges posted a 5-1 decision over Zach Price to get Wyoming on the board, the Jackrabbits built their lead to 11-3 with decisions by Clay Carlson and Henry Pohlmeyer. Carlson turned in a 12-6 victory at 141 pounds, while Pohlmeyer scored a 6-2 decision over Jaron Jensen in the 149-pound matchup.

The Cowboys gained a 13-11 lead with three consecutive wins. Dewey Krueger (157 pounds) and 12th-ranked Hayden Hastings (174) each won by decision, while Cole Moody ended the Jackrabbits’ Tanner Cook’s streak of wins – and pins – with a 13-3 major decision in the 165-pound bout.

SDSU’s Zach Carlson, ranked 16th, put the Jackrabbits on top for good with a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Tate Samuelson, staving off a takedown attempt at the final horn of their 184-pound matchup.

At 197 pounds, 20th-ranked Tanner Sloan gave SDSU the cushion it needed by winning a 6-3 decision against Stephen Buchanan.

Needing to avoid giving up bonus points to win the dual, the Jackrabbits’ Blake Wolters took 20th-ranked Brian Andrews down to the wire in the heavyweight bout. The match was scoreless through two periods with Andrews working from the top in the third. Andrews was unable to get a turn on Wolters and had to settle for a 1-0 decision with the point coming via a two-minute riding-time advantage.

The Jackrabbits continue their homestand, hosting Iowa State in another Big 12 dual Friday night. Start time is set for 7 p.m. at Frost Arena.

