SDSU outlasts UND in regular season finale

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team picked up a much needed 24-21 win over UND in their regular season finale.

The Jackrabbits are now 8-3 on the season overall, but the win marks the seventh win against division one opponents. Few teams reach the FCS Playoffs with six division one wins and Saturday’s win over North Dakota moved the Jackrabbits to seven.

The game was very back and forth.

SDSU scored first early in the second quarter as Chris Oladokun connected with Jadon Janke for a 17 yard touchdown.

However, the Fighting Hawks answered with a 7 minute drive that went 79 yards and resulted in a 16 yard touchdown.

Game tied at seven a piece.

Late in the half, SDSU would grab a lead following a 23 yard screen pass to Tucker Kraft. SDSU led 24-21 at halftime.

In the second half, North Dakota took the first five and a half minutes of the half to even the game on a one yard touchdown run.

14-14 with 9:30 to play in the third quarter.

The game of back and forth continued when Chris Oladokun found Jaxon Janke to take a 21-14 lead.

But again, on the ensuing drive, North Dakota answered with a near six minute drive to even the game at 21.

With 5:23 to play, SDSU was able to convert a 38 yard field goal by Cole Frahm to take a 24-21 lead.

UND would drive into SDSU territory, however Malik Lofton would intercept a pass to seal the win for SDSU.

The final score was 24-21.

“I think winning a close one is good. Bottom line is we’re going to look at the film and see that we can play a lot better in a lot of areas. That’s football! That’s the most important thing is to get a win and be able to improve and have a chance to improve and have another week to play football,” John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU will learn their fate on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in the FCS Selection Show.