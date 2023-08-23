BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU’s offense scored 34 points per game a year ago, second best in the Missouri Valley Conference. During their playoff run, that number ballooned to 42 as they scored 40 or more points in three of their four playoff games.

SDSU returns ten of their starters on offense having only lost standout tight end and current Green Bay Packer, Tucker Kraft.

“Obviously we’re super excited having everybody, well not everybody, but the majority of the guys back. We started fall camp in a good spot and we’re doing a good job of not getting complacent,” Mason McCormick said.

The Jacks are still stressing the betterment of every player, as they’re hoping to take their game to the next level this season.

“Everybody’s trying to improve themselves, whether it’s for the next level or for their own pride. We’re excited. Obviously we want to be better than we were the year before and we’ll see where it takes us,” McCormick said.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski enters his junior season with SDSU. The coaching staff believes he’ll take another step forward this year, but Gronowski says it’s the team chemistry that’ll lead the way.

“I think we have such a good relationship in the locker room and a good competitive nature here. It’s a competitive culture that just drives us to get the best out of every single person on this team,” Mark Gronowski said.

“It always helps when your best players are your best workers. Those guys are doing a great job of leading by example and I’m excited for some of these younger guys that the media may not know as well,” Jimmy Rogers said.

The Jackrabbit offense had a slower start to last season, scoring under 30 points in five of their first seven games. However, with their returning talent, the sky is the limit.

“Heading into the season, we’re going to be focused on Western Oregon week one. We’ll be coming out guns blazing and just ready to go. We have all the offensive fire power that we need and we’re just going to try and play our best football,” Gronowski said.

The Jacks will host Western Oregon in their season opener on August 31. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.