BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — After multiple reports earlier this week, SDSU offensive coordinator Zach Lujan is on the move. On Sunday, he changed his Twitter profile to say he is now the O-C and quarterbacks coach at Northwestern in the Big Ten.

The former Jackrabbit QB has been on the coaching staff since 2018 and has been the offensive coordinator the last two seasons where SDSU averaged 35.8 points per game and won back-to-back national titles.