BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – This past weekend the South Dakota State Jackrabbits welcomed UC Davis into town. The Jacks would walk away victorious and that’s nothing new, they’ve now won 12 straight home openers. But while the result on the field was status quo, their jerseys were anything but.

“We always buy them small things like gameday sweatshirts, food, whatever, and we asked Stig, ‘what do you need the most?’ and he kind of gave us his little Christmas list and helmets were on the top,” JFPA President Ryan McKnight said.

The JFPA, short for Jackrabbit Former Players Association, has now been in existence for the past 4 years.

“It was really kind of a weird story. We founded it, well it was all due to the fact we couldn’t find a tailgate spot. We had a whole bunch of buddies walking around just trying to find one connection and we realized we need something to bring everyone together and the JFPA was formed from there,” McKnight stated.

Formed as a non-profit organization now made up of 300 hundred former Jacks, they’d made purchases in the past, but this past week, they took it a whole other level.

“The blues are awesome, obviously that’s tradition right, but it’s time for at least a little change and something different. So, we got the helmets ordered in March and we kept it secret all the way up until today,” told McKnight.

“Kind heard there were new jerseys but we hadn’t gotten them in for a while so are they going to be here, or they not? So, we weren’t super anticipating them, but, the jerseys looked pretty clean,” SDSU tight end Zach Heins said.

The new look was fresh, but the origin of the idea is rooted through tradition.

“Whether you played for Stig or whether you played for Daly or for whoever, it’s a brother hood. You come here, it’s hard, it ain’t easy and a lot of people leave. But, if you last four, five years, you graduate here, it’s a brotherhood. So, that’s the biggest thing, just trying to get guys to remember those days. As soon as you get guys talking about it, they just start tearing up. We have a big golf tournament every year and guys from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, we have so much fun. They tear up, they cry, it’s a great opportunity and share love for Jackrabbit football,” McKnight expressed.

SDSU will be back in action next Saturday at home against Butler.