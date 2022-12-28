SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and NDSU have met in the FCS Playoffs before, but this season will be the first time that the two teams meet for the National Championship.

The SDSU offense is coming into the title game as the 23rd best scoring offense in the country. The Jacks are posting 33 points per game, though that number has risen to 41 points in their three playoff victories.

That success has given the Jackrabbit offense a wave of confidence, which will certainly aid in their hope for success in Frisco.

“That confidence is huge for us and it gives us a little bit of that swagger that a team needs to be successful. I think we’re at our best when we’re high in confidence and high in swagger,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

“I think the maturity of this football team is more important, because we’re not going to snap the football in Frisco and rush the ball for nine yards a carry, like I think we did against Montana State. That’s not going to happen. We know that, but the maturity and the belief in coaches coaching gets you through that,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits aren’t the only team who has seen their offense improve throughout the playoffs. The Bison have posted 35 points per game this season, but that number has climbed to 37 points per contest in the playoffs.

The Bison have been led by dual threat quarterback, Cam Miller who has rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs.

“He has continued to grow and develop and he understands what we’re doing offensively. He has great command of the huddle, has great command of our verbiage and terminology. I anticipate that he is only going to get better. He is a very intrinsically motivated young man and self starter,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said.

The Bison and Jackrabbits will meet on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m.