FRISCO, TX (KELO) — Friday was slated to be one of the busier days of the weekend as both SDSU and Montana participated in Media Day

The day began at 9 a.m. when SDSU took their team photo. Coach Jimmy Rogers and eight select players spoke to the media next, before going to their practice.

Montana had the exact same schedule. The Grizzlies took their team photo at 12:15 p.m. and then they spoke with the media as well.

Along with previewing Sunday’s big game, the two squads agreed that their time in Frisco is being well utilized.

“Frisco does a great job and it’s just so much fun as it gives you more time to hang out with your teammates. Being around all the people, because we’re here longer than a normal road trip,” SDSU senior Garret Greenfield said.

“We’re a tight group so it’s been great. We got to go to our teammates, who has a ranch nearby. We got to go there last night for a little BBQ. It was great,” Montana senior Alex Gubner said.