BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance following a historic conference season, The SDSU men’s basketball team heads into the 2022 season with plenty of momentum and plenty of familiar faces.

Baylor Scheierman Doug Wilson are gone, but the rest of the crew from the from the perfect 18-0 summit league season is back in Brookings.

“Being able to have six of our top eight guys back, just that experience, understanding that you’re going to battle with guys who have been through it before that have faced adversity that understand what it takes to be successful, that gives you a little bit of confidence and a lot of excitement, but equally excited to give other people opportunity,” SDSU Men’s Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

Seniors Alex Arians, Matt Dentlinger and Luke Appel will all be asked to do a little more, but perhaps the biggest jump is expected from sophomore Zeke Mayo who was selected as a preseason all conference performer.

“The game kind of slowed down a little bit to me early in the year last year when coach gave me those early minutes and opportunities. So, I would just say it’s basketball at the end of the day so just have to go out there and play as hard as I can and just stay dedicated to the game,” SDSU Sophomore guard Zeke Mayo stated.

Their roles may slightly change, but the chemistry will not.

“You’ll see us win games by, I think it’ll be more maybe out smarting the teams because we’ve played together so long. I think that’ll be one of our huge advantages just because we know what to do to win a game, I think that’ll help us a lot,” SDSU senior forward Luke Appel told.

“We’re going to play in a very, very similar way. Do you have to tweak some things? For sure. But we’re still going to value the same things that we valued in what has made this place successful for a long time,” Henderson remarked.

The Jacks roster also features four new freshman plus Wisconsin transfer and former Yankton Buck Matthew Mors. SDSU will open its season November 7th against the Akron Zips in Akron, Ohio