SCARBOURGH, N.Y. (KELO) — SDSU men’s golf coach, Parker Edens saw his run in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship come to a close on Wednesday.

Edens got through stroke play to reach the bracket portion of the event. After wins in the Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round 16, he found his way to the quarterfinals.

The match was tied until the seventh hole, when Stewart Hagestad birdied and took a one hole lead.

Hagestad would double the lead on the eleventh, but Edens answered with birdies on 14 and 15, evening the match, with three holes to go.

Edens would go par, bogey on the next two holes, giving up strokes on both as Hagestad earned the win.