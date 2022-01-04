SDSU Men’s game at UND Rescheduled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State’s men’s basketball game at North Dakota has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, Summit League officials announced Tuesday.

The game, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day before being called off due to COVID-19 protocols, is now slated for 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 inside the Betty Engelstad Center in Grand Forks..

The Summit League Joint Council voted unanimously Tuesday to alter its rescheduling policy based on COVID-19 protocols for basketball. So the SDSU-UND game, originally canceled, has now been rescheduled along with seven other men’s games and five women’s contests.

The League office, in conjunction with its member institutions, will attempt to reschedule all games that have been previously canceled and any future postponements due to COVID-19 protocols.

Rescheduling will be done based upon an agreed set of guidelines, including prioritizing the rescheduled games in the order they were lost. The rescheduled games will likely occur on Mondays or Tuesdays and the League will also take into consideration travel complexities along with trying to avoid having teams play more than six games during a 12-day stretch among other principles during this process.