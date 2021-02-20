SDSU men’s comeback falls short against NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State built up a 22-point lead and held on to defeat South Dakota State 84-82 in Summit League men’s basketball Saturday night at the Scheels Center.
The Bison (12-10, 10-4 Summit League) did not trail in the final 36 minutes, but SDSU (13-6, 7-3) made them sweat it out until the final horn.
Douglas Wilson scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting to lead the Jacks. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds while Baylor Scheierman chipped in with 14 points and five assists.
The game was tied 9-9 after the opening four minutes before a 12-2 run gave the Bison the lead for good. Dentlinger scored on consecutive possessions as the Jacks came within six, but NDSU responded with nine straight.
An 8-2 Jackrabbit rally before the break brought the score to within 47-35 at halftime, but the Bison started the second by outscoring SDSU 20-10 to extend the margin to 22 points.
Trailing 67-45 with 13:10 left, the Jacks ratcheted up the pressure with a full-court press. The visitors also switched into a zone defense, two adjustments that sparked a 10-1 run and changed the momentum.
North Dakota State reestablished a 16-point lead at 73-57 with 9:06 left, but things were about to get really interesting.
Wilson posted the next seven SDSU points, all coming in a span of 62 seconds. That was the beginning of a 19-6 fury, capped by a Wilson layup, as the Jacks drew to within three with 1:12 to play.
SDSU needed a defensive stop and came up with one, but the Bison secured the offensive rebound. Sam Griesel was fouled and buried two free throws and NDSU led 83-78 with 27 seconds remaining.
Scheierman drove and scored to trim the gap to three, but a Kreuser free throw essentially put the game away, as Dentlinger scored with 0.1 seconds left to provide the final score of 84-82.
Six North Dakota State players scored in double figures, with Kreuser’s 17 leading the way.
SDSU shot 57 percent but only 5-of-19 from 3-point range, while NDSU was 56 percent overall and 11-of-23 from deep.
Notes
- Wilson scored 20 points in a game for the 15th time in his career.
- The last six meetings in the series have been decided by a total of 13 points.
- The last four meetings in Fargo have been decided by a total of six points.
- NDSU’s 84 points matched its season high.
- The Bison held a 30-13 advantage in bench points.
Up Next
SDSU is scheduled to host Kansas City in the final weekend of the regular season. Games are slated 7:30 both for Friday and Saturday at Frost Arena in Brookings.