SDSU Men’s and Women’s basketball at Denver cancelled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the SDSU Men’s and Women’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled.

According to a Twitter post from SDSU, the men’s and women’s teams were set to play in Denver on Friday and Saturday. However, in accordance with Summit League COVID-19 protocols, the games have been cancelled.

The next time the Jackrabbits will be on the court is scheduled for February 5.

SDSU will host in-state rival USD at Frost Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. for the women’s game and 7:30 p.m. for the men’s contest.