SDSU men wrap up regular season with sweep of Kansas City

South Dakota State shot a school record 73.5 percent to secure a top-two seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament and claim an 89-77 win over Kansas City in its regular season finale at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits (15-6, 9-3 Summit League) hit on each of their first six attempts and never looked back, finishing the night 25-of-34 from the field. That surpassed the previous school mark of 68.9 percent, when the Jacks made 31-of-45 in a win over Southern on Dec. 7, 2019.
Despite the white hot shooting, SDSU couldn’t shake the visitors early. The Roos led at four different points in the first half and twice were within two in the opening minutes of the second frame.
That’s when the Jacks turned it on. State scored on eight of nine possessions, building up a double-digit lead it would maintain until the final horn.
Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures. Douglas Wilson posted a game-high 20 points, making 6-of-7 from the field and 8-of-10 at the free throw line. Baylor Scheierman, Luke Appel and Matt Dentlinger all added 16 points, while Alex Arians chipped in with 11.
State didn’t just make hay from the field, it also did yeoman’s work at the charity stripe, making 35-of-42 free throws (83.3 percent).
Josiah Allick’s 17 points paced the Roos (11-12, 7-7).
The Jackrabbits will be interested spectators in Sunday’s game in Vermillion between North Dakota State and South Dakota. A Bison victory would propel SDSU to the No. 1 seed and the league title, while a Coyote win would give USD those honors. Under the latter scenario, the Jacks would be the second seed.
Notes
- Wilson scored 20 points for the 15th time in his career
- Wilson has turned in a 20-point game in every weekend of league play
- Kansas City committed more fouls (30) than it had made field goals (28)
Up Next
SDSU will be a top-two seed in the Summit League Men’s Basketball Championship beginning next Saturday, Mar. 6 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Seedings and game times will be announced at the conclusion of conference play on Sunday.