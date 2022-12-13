BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Five double-digit scorers and two career-high scoring efforts highlighted South Dakota State’s 85-56 victory over Mount Marty on Monday, Dec. 12, in a non-conference men’s basketball matchup at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (5-7) held the Lancers to back-to-back halves of 28 points while keeping Mount Marty under 36% from the field over the course of 40 minutes. SDSU led by a 41-28 margin at halftime, but a 48.5% shooting clip in the second half propelled the Jacks to a 16-point edge in the last 20 minutes of action.

SDSU was boosted in the first half by Tanner Te Slaa who led the way with 11 points. He eventually scored a career-high 14 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists.

The second half saw Broden Lien and Zeke Mayo pick up the offensive pace for the Jackrabbits. Lien went 6 of 9 from the floor over the final 20 minutes of play, eventually recording a career-high 20 points. He finished with seven rebounds and two assists. Mayo registered 13 points in the second half as well. The sophomore guard ended the night with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Also scoring in double digits were Matt Mims (11) and Matt Dentlinger (10). Dentlinger led SDSU on the boards with nine rebounds.

Notes

The Jackrabbits scored their most points in a single game this season with their 85 points Monday. Their 46 rebounds were a single-game high this year while their nine turnovers matched their best mark of the 2022-23 season.

Mount Marty had two double-digit scorers in Josh Arlt (14) and Tash Lunday (12). Lunday had a team-high eight rebounds and Cole Bowen led the Lancers with four assists. The contest served as an exhibition for Mount Marty.

Up Next

South Dakota State is scheduled to close out a three-game homestand on Wednesday. The Jackrabbits are slated to take on Bellevue in Frost Arena with tipoff at approximately 7 p.m.