BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball game against Bellevue scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, has been postponed due to continuing winter weather conditions in the region.

The Jackrabbits and Bruins will work on a possible future date to make up the non-conference contest.



SDSU’s next scheduled game is now its Summit League opener. The Jackrabbits are slated to open conference play on Monday, Dec. 19, against Oral Roberts in Tulsa.