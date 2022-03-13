SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men learned their fate in Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The Jackrabbits will cross paths with the Providence Friars on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 11:40 CT.

SDSU is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Jacks qualified for the tournament following a win over NDSU in the Summit League Championship.

SDSU enters the NCAA Tournament on an NCAA Division I longest winning streak of 21 games. The Jackrabbits haven’t lost since December 15.

KELOLAND News will have coverage of SDSU’s run in the NCAA Tournament.