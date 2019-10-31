SDSU men tip-off season with exhibition win against Mount Marty

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State defeated Mount Marty in exhibition play Wednesday night at Frost Arena, 98-70.

“I’m just really happy with how we bounced back after a slow start,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “We were able to see multiple lineups and see how a number of guys can affect the game for us. It was a great learning experience for all of our guys to get out on the court in front of our special fans, and that’s probably the most enjoyable thing about tonight.”

Doug Wilson led all scorers with 25 points. Alex Arians poured in 20 points and Alou Dillon added 13 to round out the top scorers. Wilson also lead the team in rebounds (seven), while David Wingett and Noah Freidel both had six boards.

Mount Marty buried four 3-pointers early on to build a 16-8 lead just past the 15-minute mark. The Jackrabbits, however, climbed back to tie it with 10:04 on the clock, then carried an 11-point lead into the locker room thanks to a 12-0 run late in the half. Up 44-33 at the break, the Jackrabbits turned in a pair of double-digit rallies in the second half to pull away for good.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 15-1 in exhibition games at the Division I level.

Up Next

South Dakota State opens the regular season Tuesday against UT Rio Grande Valley. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Frost Arena.

