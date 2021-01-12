SDSU Men taking lessons from this weekend’s cancelled games

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — After starting conference play with a couple wins this past weekend, the SDSU Men will have to wait until January 22nd to play again as their games this weekend against Omaha have been cancelled due to Summit League COVID-19 protocols.

The Jacks have already had their scheduled conference bye week, and by this weekend’s end, they’ll have played just two Summit League contests, while some programs will have played six.

SDSU won’t return to action until the 22nd when they host North Dakota. While disappointed they won’t be playing Omaha this weekend.

Head Coach Eric Henderson says it’s important for his players to understand how precious each opportunity moving forward is, as there’s no guarantees as to what lies ahead.

“Everybody is hopeful there’s a Summit League Tournament, everybody is. But you can’t guarantee that so you have to make sure if that doesn’t happen, who’s going to be going to the NCAA Tournament, well it’s the team that finishes first. So the value on every game I think is just even that much more important this year than ever,” Henderson said.

Henderson did say they’re exploring their options for games between now and their scheduled games against UND on the 22nd and 23rd.