SDSU Men return talented, and more mature team in year two of the Eric Henderson era

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Men’s season came to an end in the Summit League Quarterfinals as they were upset by 7th seeded Purdue Fort Wayne. The Jacks return a loaded roster from a year ago, and will hope to get back to the NCAA tournament as they begin year two under Head Coach Eric Henderson.

With a new head coach and almost entirely new roster, SDSU may have snuck up on people a year ago, but that won’t be the case this season.

“I think that kind of went out to play, even midway through last year, certainly at the start of conference play,” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

Reigning Summit League Player of the Year, Douglas Wilson, is back, and recovered from an injury that kept him out of the Summit League Tournament.

“Really just focusing on just getting my treatment really, that was my main focus in the start. As I progressed, working on the things I needed to get better on the court,” Wilson said.

The Jacks are young, with just two seniors on the roster, but a more mature unit this year.

“The game, like even practice, it’s starting to slow down because we’ve played here a year now, you know what I mean,” Sophomore Guard Noah Freidel said.

“That experience and that maturity is something that you can see in our practice that makes you feel maybe not quite as uneasy as we did last year,” Henderson said.

The Jacks will have a balanced attack, with its five top scorers back. Making them even more dangerous is how they score.

“Whether it’s near the basket with Doug and Matt or you know our perimeter players. And once we started taking the right types of shots, our percentages went way up,” Henderson said.

After a disappointing finish last year, the mission for this season remains the same.

“The goal is to obviously to make the Summit League Tournament, I mean win the Summit League Tournament, make the NCAA Tournament. We’re going to do our best to do that and I think we have a good chance,” Freidel said.

SDSU plays West Virginia in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic tomorrow night. Tip-off is set for 6:00.