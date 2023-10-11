SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men finished the regular season as the second seed in the Summit League, before falling in the conference semifinals.

The Jackrabbits graduated three seniors in Alex Arians, Matt Dentlinger and Aaron Fiegen.

Despite the loss of strong player, SDSU returns talent in Matthew Mors, Charlie Easley and William Kyle to name a few.

They also welcome back Luke Appel, who missed last year due to injury. On top of that, standout junior Zeke Mayo returns, having been named the preseason player of the year.

“Even to see the growth after the season with his maturity, his leadership style, his more consistent effort on the defensive end, has been great to see,” SDSU head coach Henderson said.

SDSU opens the season on November 6, when they host Akron at Frost Arena.