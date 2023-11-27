BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State and Mount Marty were all square following the first 20 minutes of their non-conference matchup in Frost Arena on Monday, Nov. 27, but the Jackrabbits pulled away from the Lancers in the second half to claim a 92-70 victory.
The visiting Lancers stuck with the Jacks by going 8-for-13 (61.5%) from 3-point range, while SDSU was just 4 of 15 from long range in the first half.
Mount Marty cooled off from deep in the second half and South Dakota State took advantage. The Jackrabbits were 56.8% from the field over the final 20 minutes. They held the Lancers to a 29.6% clip during the same stretch.
The Jackrabbits were paced in the second half by Luke Appel who recorded 12 points. He finished with a team-high 16 on the night. SDSU finished the game by going 37-for-69 (53.6%) while holding Mount Marty to 43.6%. The Jacks led by as many as 27 points in the second half.
South Dakota State had five double digit scorers in the contest. Mount Marty’s Cole Bowen had a game-high 22 points. The Jackrabbits improved to 3-4 overall while Monday’s game served as an exhibition for Mount Marty.
Notes
- Joining Appel in double digits were Bubz Alvarez (14), William Kyle III (13), Zeke Mayo (12) and Kalen Garry (10). Alvarez’s output was a career high while Matthew Mors had a season-high nine points for SDSU.
- SDSU finished the night with a 52-18 edge in points in the paint. SDSU out-rebounded Mount Marty 35-31. SDSU had 11 steals and committed just four turnovers.
Up Next
South Dakota State stays in-state for its next matchup. The Jackrabbits will face Towson at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.