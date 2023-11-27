BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State and Mount Marty were all square following the first 20 minutes of their non-conference matchup in Frost Arena on Monday, Nov. 27, but the Jackrabbits pulled away from the Lancers in the second half to claim a 92-70 victory.



The visiting Lancers stuck with the Jacks by going 8-for-13 (61.5%) from 3-point range, while SDSU was just 4 of 15 from long range in the first half.



Mount Marty cooled off from deep in the second half and South Dakota State took advantage. The Jackrabbits were 56.8% from the field over the final 20 minutes. They held the Lancers to a 29.6% clip during the same stretch.



The Jackrabbits were paced in the second half by Luke Appel who recorded 12 points. He finished with a team-high 16 on the night. SDSU finished the game by going 37-for-69 (53.6%) while holding Mount Marty to 43.6%. The Jacks led by as many as 27 points in the second half.



South Dakota State had five double digit scorers in the contest. Mount Marty’s Cole Bowen had a game-high 22 points. The Jackrabbits improved to 3-4 overall while Monday’s game served as an exhibition for Mount Marty.



Notes

Joining Appel in double digits were Bubz Alvarez (14), William Kyle III (13), Zeke Mayo (12) and Kalen Garry (10). Alvarez’s output was a career high while Matthew Mors had a season-high nine points for SDSU.

(14), (13), (12) and (10). Alvarez’s output was a career high while had a season-high nine points for SDSU. SDSU finished the night with a 52-18 edge in points in the paint. SDSU out-rebounded Mount Marty 35-31. SDSU had 11 steals and committed just four turnovers.

Up Next

South Dakota State stays in-state for its next matchup. The Jackrabbits will face Towson at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.