SDSU Men pick up road win over Western Illinois

The Jackrabbits men’s basketball team remained unbeaten in Summit League play Saturday, turning in a dominant 93-75 road victory over Western Illinois.

South Dakota State (17-4, 8-0 Summit League) shot over 60 percent from the field, 64.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 90.9 percent at the line. Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures as SDSU won its fifth straight against WIU.

Baylor Scheierman sank all three of his 3-point attempts on his way to a 17-point showing, while Zeke Mayo and Douglas Wilson added 15 points apiece. Mayo was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc with a team-high six assists. Wilson sank 5-of-6 at the charity stripe and added five boards, matching Mayo and Alex Arians (13 points) in the rebounding column.

Luke Appel’s 13 points rounded out the top scorers for SDSU, and Matt Dentlinger paced the squad in the paint with nine rebounds.

Trenton Massner scored a game-high 24 points for Western Illinois. The Leathernecks were plagued by a 24.4 field goal percentage in the opening frame as State took control midway through the half and never relinquished command.

SDSU started slow, missing six of its first seven attempts from the field while falling behind, 10-3. A Scheierman triple gave the Jackrabbit offense some life out of the under-16 media break, and with just under 10 minutes to play SDSU tied it at 18 on Matt Mims’ 3-pointer. That Mims bucket was part of a 17-3 run for the Jacks that ended on Wilson’s layup at 5:33 with SDSU ahead, 29-21.

Leading 40-29 at the break, South Dakota State kept the pedal down and stretched its lead to 22 (51-29) after an 11-0 burst. That advantage was matched with 13:12 left on a Mayo-to-Wilson alley-oop connection. Western Illinois twice pulled back within 16 thanks to a pair of short rallies but would come no closer down the stretch.

Game Notes

Alex Arians recorded career start No. 100 and reached double figures in scoring for the third consecutive game.

recorded career start No. 100 and reached double figures in scoring for the third consecutive game. Douglas Wilson is now 29th on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,143 career points. He passed Brayden Carlson (1,132) in the game.

is now 29th on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,143 career points. He passed Brayden Carlson (1,132) in the game. Baylor Scheierman has buried 50 3-pointers this season.

has buried 50 3-pointers this season. Over the past two games, South Dakota State has gone 22-37 (59.4 percent) from behind the arc and in the final 20 minutes of game action is 33-47 (70.2 percent) from the field.

Up Next

South Dakota State is set to wrap up the first half of Summit League play at home next Thursday (Jan. 27) against North Dakota. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from Frost Arena.