DENVER, CO (KELO) — With 13 minutes remaining in Thursday’s contest, the SDSU men found themselves down 59-41.

That’s when the Jackrabbits found their next gear. They’d outscore the Pioneers 39-16 over the remainder of the contest, on their way to an 80-75 win.

SDSU shot just 40% in the first half, but they improved that to 59.26% in the second half.

That helped fuel the come from behind win, improving SDSU to 11-4 in Summit League Conference play.

More importantly, it keeps the Jacks in second place in the conference standings by two games.

Seven Jackrabbits scored on Thursday, including four in double figures.

Zeke Mayo led all scorers with 27 points. Williams Kyle III and Matthew Mors added 11, while Matt Dentlinger tallied 10.