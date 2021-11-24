SDSU Men outlast George Mason in Crossover Classic Finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After rolling past Nevada in their Crossover Classic opener on Monday, the South Dakota State Men fell to Washington 87-76 last night, snapping their four-game win streak. The Jackrabbits looked to bounce back Wednesday night as they faced George Mason.

The Jackrabbits led by 3 at halftime, but had to erase a 7-point second half deficit to hold off the Patriots 80-76.

The first half looked like SDSU was going to pull away. After George Mason pulled to within four of the Jackrabbits with 11:45 to go in the half, SDSU answered with a 7-0 run to take an 11 point lead with 9:28 to go in the half.

But that double-digit advantage would disappear as the half progressed with the Patriots closing the first 20 minutes on a 6-0 run to trim the SDSU lead to 3, 35-32.

George Mason carried that momentum early in the second half, outscoring SDSU 19-9 to turn that 3-point deficit into a 7-point lead.

Like the Patriots, the Jackrabbits rallied back, using a 16-2 run as SDSU led 60-53 with 6 minutes to play.

From there it was a highly contested matchup, with SDSU knocking down enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 4 point victory.

Noah Freidel paced SDSU with 25 points, shooting 4 of 8 from three-point range. Baylor Scheierman added 21 while Douglas Wilson chipped in 14.

SDSU went 2-1 at the Crossover Classic, finishing in a three-way tie for first place with Nevada and Washington.

The Jackrabbits are back in action on Tuesday, November 30th at home when they host Prairie View A&M.

