VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Jacks defeated the Coyotes, 82-64 in Vermillion. SDSU’s win Saturday proved to be one of their more complete victories.



“It’s probably as good of forty minutes as we’ve played all year on both sides. Our guys’ focus, our guys’ togetherness was really special,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

“It was definitely our defense, we showed up for forty minutes! When your defense is playing like that your offense obviously gets going. We were getting transitions buckets which are big for us and that’s how we play,” SDSU guard Zeke Mayo said.

The Jackrabbit offense clicked on Saturday, thanks to their ability to share the rock.

“I did really like the way we moved it better. We had 15 assists and I don’t know if that’s a season-high, but it’s got to be pretty darn close. So I do like the way we shared the ball probably tonight better than we have most of the year,” Henderson said.

The game remained close through the first half, until a 16-0 run by SDSU.

“We were giving them just direct line drives to the rim and our thing was at halftime, if they take a three let’s contest it but we got to keep the ball in front of us. And I think we did a better job of that in the second half, but we weren’t great in the first half and that’s obviously how they got their run,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said.

Coach Peterson returned to the bench in Saturday’s loss, but now he and the Coyotes have their work cut out for them.

“Are we to the point where I expected us to be with me being out, no not quite? So we’ve got some catching up to do in that area where we need to get better fast, I mean we got another month at this thing or a little bit more. Yeah we just got to get better on the glass and we got to get better on defense,” Peterson said.

The Coyotes return to action Thursday when they host Denver, while SDSU takes on Omaha on Thursday. Both games tip-off at 7 p.m.