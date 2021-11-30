SDSU Men hold off late Prairie View charge in high-scoring affair

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State men’s basketball defended home court Tuesday night in a 99-90 victory, holding off a late charge from Prairie View A&M to remain undefeated at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (7-2) shot 48% percent from the field and buried 13 of 29 from deep.

Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Noah Freidel’s 21 points. Douglas Wilson contributed 15 points and Zeke Mayo scored a career-high 14. Wilson and Baylor Scheierman each pulled down eight rebounds while Scheierman chipped in 13 points. Charlie Easley reached double figures for the fourth time as a Jackrabbit, posting 12 points on the night. Alex Arians dished out six assists, tying his season record, and had 12 points.

A 12-0 run accompanied the Jackrabbits through the first media timeout and SDSU held Prairie Valley A&M scoreless for nearly five minutes to carry a 17-2 lead past the 13-minute mark. The strong start was helped by a barrage of 3-pointers in the early going, as the Jacks started 6 of 8 from deep.

State kept the pedal down through the under-12 break, taking a 30-7 lead on Mayo’s third jumper of the night at 9:52. South Dakota State dealt with a cold streak of its own shortly after. The Panthers took advantage of the SDSU drought with an 11-2 rally and soon found themselves back within 13 (37-24) with 3:07 left in the half.

The Jackrabbits regained composure, however, and brought a 49-33 advantage into the locker room.

Neither team gained momentum early in the second, trading buckets and physical play with 12 fouls whistled before the 12-minute media timeout. SDSU turned up the heat with a quick seven unanswered out of the reset, pushing its lead back to 20 (71-51).

The Panthers continued to stalk the Jackrabbits, and with a 14-2 scoring burst brought the game back to single digits (95-87) with 1:16 left. That was as close as the rally would come, however, as SDSU won its seventh straight at home.

Game Notes

SDSU has made nine or more 3-pointers in all but one of its games and has buried 10 more in four of its last five games.

The Jackrabbits are now 131-8 (.942) in Frost Arena dating back 2011-12, the second-best home winning percentage in the country during that span.

Noah Freidel pushed his nation-leading 3-point total to 34 with another five triples. He has 20 or more points in each of his last four games.

Zeke Mayo maintained his perfect start from the charity stripe. He has hit all 11 free throw attempts this year.

maintained his perfect start from the charity stripe. He has hit all 11 free throw attempts this year. Mayo forced three steals, a career high.

Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures for the second time this season.

SDSU has scored 90 or more four times this year.

The Jackrabbits finished with 21 assists, surpassing the 20-assist mark for the third time in 2021-22.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up its brief homestand Friday against Minnesota Morris. The Jackrabbits and Cougars tip at 7 p.m. from Frost Arena.