SDSU Men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SMSU) – The Southwest Minnesota State University men’s basketball team rallied from a 15-point first half deficit, with Jake Phipps leading the way tying a career-high with 22 points, to earn a 70-69 victory over the University of Sioux Falls in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opener for both teams inside the Stewart Center.

SMSU, which has now won four straight and improves to 4-1 overall, 1-0 NSIC, finished the game making 11 of 17 from 3-point range. USF, which earlier this season defeated No. 1 Northwest Missouri State, drops to 3-2 overall, 0-1 NSIC. It’s SMSU’s first four-game winning streak since November of 2018.