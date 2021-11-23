SDSU Men fall to Washington at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Men’s Basketball team squared off with Pac-12 foe Washington at the Crossover Classic Tuesday night.
Washington built a 10-point halftime lead and would hold off a second-half SDSU charge for the 87-76 victory.
Huskies guard Terrell Brown Jr. led all scorers with 32 points on 13 of 18 shooting.
Noah Freidel led SDSU with 20 points, while Douglas Wilson added 18 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
South Dakota State closes the Crossover Classic against George Mason Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.