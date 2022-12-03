TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (SDSU) – South Dakota State came back from a 20-point first half deficit and claimed a late second half lead, but No. 11/14 Alabama used a nine-point scoring run to distance the Crimson Tide on their way to a 78-65 victory over the Jackrabbits at Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, Dec. 3

Alabama’s Noah Clowney hit his first four 3-point attempts on the night and his dunk with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first half put the Tide advantage into double digits at 18-6. The Tide continued their early offensive onslaught and took a 37-17 lead on a Mark Sears 3-pointer with 6:36 remaining in the opening half of play.

SDSU worked its way into the deficit and cut it to single digits on a Charlie Easley 3-pointer at the 2:32 mark. He’d hit another 3-pointer a minute later, which was the final field goal before halftime, as the Jackrabbits trimmed their deficit to the Crimson Tide to 42-35 at the break.

Brandon Miller connected on a 3-pointer to begin the second half for Alabama to put the Tide up again by 10. The Jackrabbits followed with a scoring spree to get SDSU in front of the home side.

South Dakota State went on a 14-5 run in a nearly eight-minute span to put the Jacks ahead, 51-50, on a Matthew Mors jumper with 11:32 remaining. Alabama briefly tied the score, then Mors followed with a second consecutive field goal to push the Jackrabbits into a 53-51 advantage with 10:53 left.

Alabama’s next possession saw Nimari Burnett get fouled on a layup and eventually complete a 3-point play. The Crimson Tide regained the lead on the and-one opportunity and wouldn’t relinquish it again.

A Zeke Mayo jumper with 6:38 to go kept the Jackrabbits within striking distance as they trailed 61-58. The Crimson Tide put the game out of reach by going on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes and pushed the margin back to double digits.

Notes

SDSU outshot Alabama 42.6-39.7% in the contest, but the Crimson Tide knocked down 13 3-pointers while the Jacks were held to six. Alabama finished the game with 20 assists to SDSU’s nine and had a 45-37 edge on the boards. SDSU’s 11 turnovers were a season low.

The Crimson Tide had three double-digit scorers led by Clowney’s 22 points. He and Brandon Miller each had nine rebounds. Charled Bediako had all five Alabama blocks in the game. Jahvon Quinerly had a game-high seven assists.

The Jackrabbits were led in scoring by Alex Arians and Charlie Easley with each recording 17 points. The 17 for Arians were a season high. Zeke Mayo joined them in double digits scoring 12 points. Mayo also had seven rebounds, but Matt Dentlinger led SDSU in the category with his season-high nine boards. William Kyle III had a career-high five assists while he also blocked two shots.

Up Next

South Dakota State closes out its five-game stretch away from Brookings and its three-game road trip on Tuesday. The Jackrabbits are slated to take on Montana in Missoula with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. CST.