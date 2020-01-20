SDSU men fall at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State men’s basketball dropped a 99-84 contest at South Dakota Sunday afternoon despite a career-high 26 points from Matt Dentlinger.

The Jackrabbits (14-8, 5-2 Summit League) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, but still shot 53.3 percent with a 13-of-24 effort from deep.

Dentlinger buried 13-of-18 from the field to lead the Jackrabbit attack, adding a career-best seven assists alongside a team-leading six rebounds.

Alex Arians added 16 points with five rebounds and four 3-pointers, while David Wingett hit a trio of 3s and had 13 points.

Noah Freidel buried all five of his free throw attempts and finished with eight points.

South Dakota State took a 9-5 lead at the first media timeout, but moments later saw the Coyotes rally to tie it at 12. The teams settled into back-and-forth play over the next 10 minutes. The Jackrabbits went in front on a Dentlinger fast-break layup at 6:17 (27-26), but a hot-shooting Coyote squad gained separation in the final five minutes of the half.

Trailing 52-38 at halftime, Dentlinger opened the second with a putback layup, but USD soon grew its lead to a game-high 19 (59-40). State did not quit, though, and chipped away at the deficit until pulling within single digits on an Arians 3-pointer (73-65) at 10:52. That was as close as the Jacks would come, however, as the Coyotes recovered to defend home court.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 130-95-1 all-time against South Dakota.

Baylor Scheierman earned his first collegiate start while Brandon Key returned to the lineup after missing the first six games of Summit League action.

Matt Mims has hit six of his last seven 3-point attempts.

Up Next

South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State Wednesday in its lone game of the week. The Jackrabbits and Bison tip at 7 p.m. from Frost Arena.