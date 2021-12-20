SDSU Men dominate Kansas City in conference opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State started off the conference season with a dominant 89-57 victory over Kansas City Monday night in Frost Arena.

Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures, including three players off the bench. Douglas Wilson led with 16 points while Luke Appel followed closely behind with 13 points.

Zeke Mayo added in 12 points on the night and Charlie Easley had 10. Baylor Scheierman grabbed the 18th double double of his career and his sixth of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The victory was also efforted by 43 points off the bench and near-perfect free throw shooting, going 29-of-30 from the line. SDSU shot percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

SDSU (10-4, 1-0 Summit League) took the lead over UMKC (5-6, 0-1 Summit League) early in the game and never looked back. The Jacks were up 12-3 after seven straight points, featuring five points from Mayo, before the Roos made three consecutive shots in 51 seconds to make it a 12-10 game.

UMKC then went on to make four of their next 24 shots the rest of the first half, allowing the Jackrabbit lead to extend into double digits for what would be the rest of the game. SDSU headed into the locker room with a 42-22 advantage at the break.

Second half action kicked off with five straight points from the Jacks to put the game further out of reach. Both teams experienced scoreless streaks early in the half while trading baskets, but SDSU continued the dominance throughout the rest of the competition enroute to the conference victory.

Kansas City was led by Timothy Barnes, who scored 11 points.

Game Notes

Appel finished in double figures for the third time in four games and the 13 th time in his career

time in his career Zeke Mayo continues to be perfect from the free throw line this season, shooting 20-of-20 from the stripe so far

continues to be perfect from the free throw line this season, shooting 20-of-20 from the stripe so far With his first basket of the game, Wilson moved up to 40 th place on the Jackrabbit All-Time scoring list. He currently has 1,058 points in his Jackrabbits career

place on the Jackrabbit All-Time scoring list. He currently has 1,058 points in his Jackrabbits career SDSU’s 89 points scored is tied for the most points allowed by Kansas City this year

SDSU has now beat Kansas City three times in the 2021 calendar year

Up Next: SDSU will host Oral Roberts on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Frost Arena with the game scheduled to tip at 7 p.m.