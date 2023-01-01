BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men’s basketball team had lost five of seven games before entering a two game home stand this past week.

After defeating Western Illinois on Thursday, the Jackrabbits picked up their second straight victory with a 71-64 win over St. Thomas on Saturday.

State got down early, but went on a 19-4 run to get back in front. SDSU made a change in their starting lineup to attempt to open up the paint and it did just that.

The Jacks scored 44 points via the paint on Saturday.

“We talked about it at Christmas time that we’re going to need to have some type of identity down there. We’re going to have to throw it in and we made that change to put Matt Mors in the starting lineup, so we could put him on the perimeter and space things out and give our guys a little bit more room,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

SDSU will take to the road on Thursday, when they meet NDSU in Fargo.