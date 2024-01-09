BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men’s basketball team was selected as the Summit League preseason favorite heading into the year.

The Jackrabbits had an up-and-down non-conference slate and currently sit 8-8 on the year. Three of their losses have been by a single possession.

The Jacks are undefeated when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer and winless when giving up more than 70.

They have won two of their three contests since since Christmas with the two victories coming by an average of 23 points.

“I’ve been excited about our team since Christmas break,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “I think we’ve had a lot more consistency. Our preparation, our approach and and just the process has been much better. And I think you can see that with how we’re playing.”

The Jackrabbits head to St. Thomas and Denver later this week.