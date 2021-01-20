SDSU Men and Women prepare for UND

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Women improved to 4-0 in Summit League play with a road sweep of Omaha this past weekend, moving into a tie for first place in the conference standings with USD.

SDSU’s scoring inside has been their bread and butter all year long, with Myah Selland, Paiton Burckhard and Tori Nelson all averaging double figures on the season. As they get to face UND, their inside scoring will be challenged, as the Fighting Hawks have plenty of size down low, with 5 players listed on the roster over 6’1″.

“They have the height and the strength I think to matchup with us in and around the rim, and that’s where we’re really good. So we’re going to have to find creative ways to move some of those bigs around for North Dakota, not let them just sit in the lane and defend us,” SDSU Women’s Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

For the SDSU Men it’ll be familiar opponent as they return to action after last weekend’s games were cancelled. UND and SDSU played each other back in early December at the Dakota Showcase, in which the Jacks won 74-62. Fighting Hawks big man Filip Rebraca will still be the focal point on defense, but Eric Henderson says UND is a much different team than a month ago.

“They’ve had so many new players this year on their roster around Filip. They’ve gotten a lot better. Their cohesiveness is better, and that’s just from playing games I think. You know they have a lot of new guys, so they needed to start to gel and play together, and I think they’re a lot more on the same page than they were when we played them the first time,” SDSU Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Henderson said.

SDSU and UND play Friday night at Frost Arena. The women’s game tips off at 5:00, with the men set to start at 7:30.