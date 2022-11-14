BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State plays its first game of the season in the 605 state on Tuesday as the Jackrabbits make the quick trip down Interstate 29 to Sioux Falls. The Jacks square off against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies for the first time ever as the two tip off their matchup at 7 p.m. in the Sanford Pentagon. The game will also serve as SDSU’s Coaches vs. Cancer contest.



The Jacks return to action following an eventful road trip to open the 2022-23 season. SDSU dropped an 81-80 overtime affair to Akron on Nov. 7 with a late free throw serving as the game winner for the Zips. The Jackrabbits rebounded on Nov. 9 by defeating Boise State, 68-66. Matt Dentlinger sealed SDSU’s first victory of the slate with a game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining.



Both of the Jackrabbits’ first two games came down to one-possession outcomes. The only other time that has occurred in program history was SDSU’s inaugural season of 1903-04. That year featured just two games, both against Madison State Normal (now Dakota State), with losses of 9-8 and 7-6. A decade ago, three of SDSU’s first four games (2012-13 season) ended in one possession margins.



Tuesday’s contest against St. Bonaventure pits two teams that have strong resumes over the last two years. The Bonnies were Atlantic 10 champions in 2021 and played in the NCAA Tournament. A season ago, St. Bonaventure advanced to the NIT Semifinals in Madison Square Garden.



The Bonnies and Jackrabbits were similarly ranked in the NET last year with SDSU slightly ahead at 67th to the Bonnies’ 75th. The current KenPom Ratings has the two sides six spots from each other. St. Bonaventure is led by Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc as each average 18 points while playing 40 minutes a contest.



The Jackrabbits return to the Sanford Pentagon for their 16th appearance in the facility. Despite the nearby locale to the Pentagon, SDSU holds a 7-8 all-time record in the arena that opened in 2014. The Jacks are 1-2 all-time in non multi-team events at the Sanford Pentagon.



SDSU has a quick turnaround following the game in Sioux Falls. The Jacks travel to Arkansas to face the No. 10 Razorbacks on Wednesday.



How to Keep up

The matchup between the Jackrabbits and Bonnies will be streamed on ESPN+. Tickets are available for the game in the Sanford Pentagon online on TicketMaster. Every SDSU men’s basketball game can be heard on the Jackrabbit Sports Network or at GoJacks.com/watch. To keep up with the Jackrabbits, follow along with the program on their social media accounts @GoJacksMBB or visit GoJacks.com.