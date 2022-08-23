BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University Wrestling program doesn’t start its season until November, but there’s already plenty of excitement within the program as they’ll move into a brand new practice facility this season.

The Frank J. Kurtenbach Wrestling Center, named after the former SDSU wrestler and lead donor, is expected to open around the end of this year.

Director of Athletics Justin Sell says the design for the facility is a couple years in the making, and they broke ground about a year ago.

“It’s a facility with four mats in it. It’s got locker rooms, offices, team rooms. It’s got all the things that will help us compete in the Big 12. We’ve got a national ranked wrestling program, and I think at the end of the day for Damion Hahn, our coach, and his ability to recruit. His ability to train. Get our student athletes better. We’re already seeing it in the recruiting, but we’re going to kind of see the fruits of that labor in a sense will help us be a top 10 wresting program,” Sell said.

Sell says the project cost is around five million dollars. The Jacks will still hold their matches within Frost Arena, but will get to use the practice facility sometime around the new year.