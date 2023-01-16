BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women’s basketball team defeated SDSU in last year’s Summit League Championship, but the Jackrabbits got their revenge this season, to the tune of a 118-59 victory.

SDSU was clicking on all cylinders Saturday, as their 118 point performance was one point shy of a program record. The Jacks knocked down 60 percent of their shots, including 17 3-pointers – the most in a single game, but SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston looks beyond these scoring clips.

“Confidence doesn’t come from making or missing shots. Confidence comes from your preparation, and I think our team has really embraced that. And hopefully we continue to practice that way,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

Despite suffering its most lopsided loss this season, USD got off to a solid start Saturday and scored six of the game’s first seven points against the Jacks.

“We wanted to see fearlessness. That was our thing. I actually felt like those first couple of possessions, we didn’t really get big and bug-eyed. We really competed. We hit a couple of early shots. That really helped us feel good,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said.

Six Jackrabbits netted double figures, with Paiton Burckhard leading the way with 22 points. Meanwhile sophomore guard, Paige Meyer notched 14 points and has become a major piece of the Jacks success after missing the team’s first 12 games.

“She’s just so gritty. I mean, you see her running all around the floor, zig-zagging in between people. She pushes the pace. She takes charges. She gets steals, she’s diving all over the floor. She just brings this toughness to our team,” Burckhard said.

As for the Coyotes, they had just nine players suited up for the contest, and for five of them, it was their first taste of the rivalry.

“I can’t say enough how different stages these two programs are in – and the experience and the veteran players our opponents had today and then our youth and inexperience. I like the fact that so many kids on our team got to experience that for the first time,” Karius said.

SDSU, who is 7-0 in Summit League play, travels to Omaha Thursday night, while the Coyotes visit Denver.