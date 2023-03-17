SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team is a nine seed in the NCAA tournament. The Jackrabbits start play against the eight-seed USC from the PAC-12.

KELOLAND Sports is with SDSU in Blacksburg, Virginia. Tip off for the first game is at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, March 17.

The Jackrabbits are riding a 21-game winning streak into the Big Dance. Their last loss came to the tournament’s top overall seed, South Carolina, back in December.

The Jackrabbits are looking to win their first NCAA Tournament game since their run to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

The Jacks are facing a Trojan team that gives up fewer than 55 points a game. USC also blocks nearly six shots a game, fourth most in the country.

SDSU’s offense ranks 11th in the country at a hair under 80 points per contest.