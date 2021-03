BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State’s March 27 football game has been called.

The Jackrabbits were scheduled to play against Illinois State, but the Redbirds announced Sunday night that they’re opting out of the remainder of the spring season.

With the cancelation, the nationally ranked Jackrabbits, 4-1 both overall and in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, have two games remaining in their spring schedule: April 3 at North Dakota State and April 10 versus South Dakota.