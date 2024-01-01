SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been two and a half weeks since SDSU punched their ticket to Frisco, but now the wait is nearly over, as the National Championship is just six days away.

SDSU has now qualified for the title game three times in the past four seasons. Last year, the Jacks got to experience a full crowd and atmosphere in Frisco.

While the team is eager to see that again this year, the experience gained last January will be key for the Jacks, helping them stay focused on the game itself, instead of the surroundings.

“We tried to minimize that as much as we could last year, but obviously when the fans are all there, you’re kind of in aw a little bit. This year, we kind of know what it takes,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

“I think it’s cool to kind of soak it all in and take in the moment. We’re one of two teams left playing. We’re blessed to be in this position and we want to take it in and absorb,” SDSU offensive lineman Mason McCormick said.

SDSU will play Montana on Sunday at 1 p.m. and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to the game both on-air and online.