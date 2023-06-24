SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team and the Jackrabbit Former Players Association held a youth football clinic at the Sanford Sports Complex Friday.

More than 200 elementary and middle school age children participated in various drills under the direction of the current SDSU coaching staff as well as current and former players, including a trio of Jacks who are now on NFL rosters.

“It means we got a support system, you know,” former SDSU Jackrabbit Pierre Strong Jr. said. “All the kids tell their parents they want to go out, they want to see this person, that person, the coaches, all that. So you know, it shows true what Jackrabbit family is doing.”

Strong just completed his first season with the New England Patriots after suiting up for SDSU.

