SCARBOROUGH, N.Y. (KELO) — SDSU men’s golf coach, Parker Edens has worked his way through the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship and reached the quarterfinals.

This year’s USGA Mid-Am is being played at Sleep Hollow Country Club in Scarbourgh, New York.

Edens finished stroke play tied for 51st at three over par. He’d advance past the round of 64 with a win over Brady Shivers.

He’d continue his march through the tournament with a narrow two hole win over Preston Dembowiak in the Round of 32.

The Round of 16 was played on Wednesday morning, with Edens claiming the win on the 17th over Jason Bataille.

The quarterfinals has Edens facing Stewart Hagestad of Newport Beach, California.

That match began Wednesday afternoon, with the winner moving on to the semifinals.