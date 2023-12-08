BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — No. 1 SDSU will take on No. 8 Villanova in the quarterfinals. For the Jacks, this matchup poses one of their biggest challenges of the season.

“Villanova is a really, really good football team, maybe one of the most balanced football teams that we’ve played this season,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “They’ve got skill and continuity and difference makers on both sides of the ball.”

The Wildcats and Jacks are the only two teams to rank in the top 13 in the nation in both scoring offense and defense.

“It’ll be a good challenge, they’re a really good team,” SDSU senior offensive lineman Garret Greenfield said. “Looking on film, they do a lot of good stuff. They’re really very talented all over the field. They’re very well-coached, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. It’s a good opponent.”

Villanova features dual-threat quarterback Connor Watkins, who threw for 20 scores and rushed for 10 more.

“They have a really good quarterback,” Rogers said. “I think the quarterback does a really good job of taking what is given to him and then he has the ability to run and create on his own.”

Watkins has experienced wide receivers on the outside, including a pair of pass catchers who are in their fifth year with the program and were a part of the squad when these two teams last played — a 35-21 SDSU quarterfinal win in 2021.

“They have elite wide receivers, some of maybe the best that we’ve seen thus far,” Rogers said “These guys have great speed and so when they can catch the ball in their step, how do you they have the ability to take it the distance. And they’ve done it multiple times and consistently throughout the season.”

The Jacks boast the best scoring defense in the country, yielding just over 10 points a game. The team has not lost in over 460 days and is approaching this game as an opportunity to simply live another week.

“The thing we just keep talking about is day in and day out,” SDSU offensive line coach Ryan Olson said. “We got to continue to do things the right way, the same way, not alter our preparation based on what league somebody’s from or their record or none of that matters now. We’re all fighting for another five, six, seven days, one game at a time.”

The Jackrabbits take a 26-game winning streak into the showdown. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. in Brookings.