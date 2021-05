CANISTOTA, S.D. (KELO) -- A Cando, N.D. woman has been identified as the person who died in a Tuesday night crash near Canistota.

Authorities say Deborah Zikmund, 64, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 82 when a Ford Taurus, driven by 20-year-old Cate Meyer, failed to stop at the posted stop sign on 261st Street and collided with Zikmund.