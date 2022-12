SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The SDSU football team advanced to the FCS Semifinals with a win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Now, the Jackrabbits will host Montana State in the semifinals. Game time was announced this afternoon.

The Bobcats and Jacks will play on Saturday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

KELOLAND Sports will have coverage leading up to and during the contest.